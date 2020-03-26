White County schools providing meals for students

White County schools nutrition staff and volunteers work to ensure all children provided with meals while they are out of school because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Rachel Auberger

Many students across the county are accustomed to eating two meals a day at school, and, with the extended break from attending classes, officials were concerned about how to help those students who depend on the school system to supplement what their families can afford at home.

On March 23, the school began distributing free breakfast and lunch to all children, ages 18 and under.

The program, which principals are saying ran smoothly, comes with a few restrictions.

The child must be present at the time of the meal pick-up

Meals cannot be consumed on school property

A three-day supply of meals will be given to each child on Mondays

A two-day supply of meals will be given to each child on Thursdays

There is a limited supply of meals beginning at 11 a.m.

However, one thing the school system wants to stress is the meals are available at any White County school (all six elementary schools, White County High School and White County Middle School) for ALL children ages 18 and under, regardless of what school they are zoned for. This makes it easier for parents with children in different grade levels as they can go to one school and get meals for all of the children in their home.

Schools in the district reported great responses to the program’s first day, and Tonya Savage, White County School nutrition supervisor, said there were a total of 2,412 breakfasts and 2,412 lunches served, on March 23.

“We handed out close to 200 sets of meals yesterday,” White County Middle School Principal Farrah Griffith said. “We are using the bus ramp loop for pick up. When families pull up, they must have a child in the car with them, and if they will roll down the window and tell us how many children are in their household, we bring the meals to the car.”

Griffith said the meal distribution went relatively smooth, with only a few minor glitches occurring when drivers were not paying attention to the staff in charge of traffic pattern management.

Melea Johnson, principal at Doyle Elementary, said her school will be using the same route as they do for parent pick up on a regular school day.

“It worked well [Monday], and we plan on continuing that route each time,” she said.

According to Principal Grant Swallows, the meal distribution at White County High School was also a success.

“We gave out several meals and were glad to be able to help so many,” he said. “It makes me proud to see how hard people are working to make sure everyone has what they need.”

Swallows said that on Thursday the plan is to have cars line up in front of the gym, and staff will bring the meals out to them.

“I am very proud of our school nutrition staff,” Savage said. “They have worked very hard to make this happen. Situations change day by day and even by the hour, but they have been willing to do whatever they can to feed the children of White County. I am very blessed to work with such an amazing group of ladies.”

“I want to also thank principals and all the other volunteers that helped on Monday,” she continued “Let’s do it again on Thursday.”