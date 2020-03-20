White County sports halted TFN
March 20, 2020
By Jerry Lowery
Due to the health concerns over the now pandemic in our nation concerning the Corona virus spreading, all school sports and leagues have been suspended until further notice. This is a move in an attempt to stop the spreading of the virus. We will closely monitor the situation and will bring you updates concerning all sports schedules in the future.
