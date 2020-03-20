Sparta Live

White County sports halted TFN

Posted By | March 20, 2020 1:43 pm

By Jerry Lowery

Due to the health concerns over the now pandemic in our nation concerning the Corona virus spreading, all school sports and leagues have been suspended until further notice.  This is a move in an attempt to stop the spreading of the virus.  We will closely monitor the situation and will bring you updates concerning all sports schedules in the future.

No comments yet.

