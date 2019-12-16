White County to host annual Sonic Shootout, Dec. 19-21

By Jerry Lowery

The Warriors and Warriorettes begin their annual holiday tournament play this week. This year’s Sonic Shootout will bring 16 teams from across the state of Tennessee to Sparta to take part in the yearly tradition. Games will start on Thursday and will be played at the White County High School and the White County Middle School gyms. Please note the schedule listed in The Expositor. Coach Michael Dodgen and Coach Eric Mitchell express their thanks to Sonic and Rebecca West for the continued sponsorship of the annual event that brings multiple teams and fans to our county and town.