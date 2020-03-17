White County Warrior baseball falls to Pigeon Forge after sixth

By Jerry Lowery

The White County Warriors’ varsity baseball team took on Pigeon Forge High School in baseball action, on March 13. The Warriors lost the lead late in a 7-5 defeat to Pigeon Forge.

The game was tied at five, with Pigeon Forge batting in the bottom of the sixth when Pigeon Forge scored one run on a stolen base. Despite the loss, the Warriors outhit their opponent eight hits to seven in the game.

The Warriors scored first on an error in the first inning to take the early lead. White County scored three more runs in the second inning with RBIs from Aiden Mullins and Tucker Allen. Pigeon Forge scored four runs in the fifth inning to tie the game up at five. The scored two more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and held the Warriors in the top of the seventh inning to seal the win by a score of 7-5.

Dylan Nelson started on the mound for the Warriors and surrendered one run on three hits over four innings, striking out six, and walking one. Dustin Guy took the loss for the Warriors, allowing four hits and six runs in one inning. Guy struck out two batters. Tucker Allen led the Warriors with two hits in three at bats. The Warriors’ defense was solid and did not commit a single error in the game. Along with Allen, D.J. Paul, Dylan Nelson, Jack Guy, Dustin Guy, Joseph Nelson, and Jacob Cowen each had hits in the game.