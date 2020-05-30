White County Health Department continues COVID-19 testing

Last Updated: May 30, 2020 at 9:33 am

The White County Health Department offers COVID-19 testing Monday through Friday for county residents at:

White County Ag Building

565 Hale Street

Monday-Friday: 9-11 a.m.

No appointment is necessary and there is no charge to you for this service.

Additional information about Tennessee’s testing sites is available for each county on the Tennessee Department of Health website at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov/remote-assessment-sites.html.

There are many things White County residents can do to reduce the impact of COVID-19:

Wash your hands often with soap and water (or alcohol-based hand rub) for at least 20 seconds, especially after coughing or sneezing;

Do not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands;

Stay home when you are sick;

Cover your coughs and sneezes with your arm or a tissue;

Clean and disinfect objects (e.g., cell phone, computer) and high touch surfaces regularly; and,

Practice social/physical distancing from others.

Wear a facemask when in public.

TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.