White County schools closed March 18-April 6, says director

Last Updated: March 15, 2020 at 4:08 pm

From Kurt Dronebarger, White County director of schools:

“White County Schools will be in session Monday and Tuesday, March 16th and 17th of this coming week. Our schools will then be closed on Wednesday, March 18th and will remain closed until Monday, April 6th.

“This closure is not based on any local medical reports but is rather a precautionary measure utilizing Spring Break and our remaining stockpiled snow days.

“During the closure, the school properties will be quarantined and no one (other than school officials and cleaning crews) will be allowed in the facilities. All extracurricular actives will cease until further notice including all practices, games, trips, and assemblies.

“Our school leaders will continue to meet and solidify our plans moving forward. You will be contacted by phone in the coming days to inform you of our future plans for providing services to students and families. You will also find this information when posted on our website at www.whitecoschools.net.

“The Center for Disease Control and the Governor of TN suggest avoiding large gatherings of people in an attempt to curb the spread of this virus. Therefore, we ask that during the time away from school that your family avoids crowds and places that increase your risk of being infected.

“We at White County Schools care about our students and our community. We are trying to do our part to limit the spread of this virus and to help end this health crisis. Please do your part as a family as we all look forward to healthier days. I invite you to contact the Board of Education if we can be of assistance, and I continue to pray for health and healing as we go through this troubling time together. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding and God bless you and your family.”