White County’s Gage Giffey takes second place in Youth Division

Six Tennessee students were awarded the Youth Beef Heifer Initiative Scholarship, sponsored by the Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association and Farm Credit Mid-America. They received this award during the Alltech/Kubota Youth Awards Banquet at the 35th Annual Tennessee Cattlemen’s Convention and Trade Show in Murfreesboro, on Jan. 10.

The Heifer Initiative focuses on cost-sharing of beef cattle for youth. First place winners of each age division are awarded $2,000 and belt buckle sponsored by the University of Tennessee Animal Science, and the second-place winners are awarded $1,000.

“The heifer scholarship initiative is one of the most rewarding programs our association offers to youth,” said Melinda Perkins, TCA director of Youth Programs and Outreach. “We are able to help the future leaders of our industry by offsetting the cost of purchasing a heifer. This is just one way we can help them get off to the right start in our industry. We are grateful to partner with Farm Credit Mid-America on the heifer scholarship program again this year.”

Ransom Johns, of Williamson County, won first place in the Youth Division, and Gage Giffey, of White County, won second place. Caroline Garrell, of Marshall County, won first place in the Junior High Division, and Ashley Emery, of Meigs County, won second place. Addison Delaney, of Henry County, won first place in the Senior High Division, and Breanna Mills, of Decatur County, won second place.

“I would like to thank the Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association for their support of kids like me,” said Ransom Johns, youth division winner from Williamson County. “I plan to wait until the fall to purchase a purebred Simmental calf to show and improve the genetics in my herd.”

This scholarship money is to be put towards the purchase of a beef heifer of their choice from a Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association member within one year of receiving the funds. There are three age divisions: Youth, Junior High, and Senior High.

Addison Delaney, senior high winner from Henry County said, “I couldn’t be more thankful to be from a state that invests in the future of agriculture through supporting local youth. Without the sponsors, organizations such as TCA, and dedication from many people, specifically Ms. Melinda Perkins, there’s no way I’d be in this place today. Grateful for this opportunity is an understatement.”

The application for the 2021 Beef Heifer Initiative Scholarship will be available in the fall of 2020.