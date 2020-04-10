White Oak Flat Road blocked because of landslide

White Oak Flatt Road is impassable because of a landslide. Residents are concerned about emergency services’ access to the area, which would take an extra 15 minutes when using an alternate route. (Photo by BEN BLAKEMAN)

By Rachel Auberger

Residents on White Oak Flatt Road are having to drive into Putnam County and back around to get to Sparta since their road has been slowly sliding down the side of the mountain for almost two months.

“The road is gone,” Clay Parker, White County Highway superintendent, said. “It is more than 15 feet below where it used to sit.”

Parker, whose crew works four 10-hour days, said he received a phone call around 6 a.m., on a Thursday, more than six weeks ago, stating there was a spot of White Oak Flatt Road that had sunk. He said he sent coal up the mountain to have it rolled into what appeared, at the time, to be a six-inch sunken spot, in hopes that it would patch the area until the following Monday when his office reopened.

“I told my foreman to drive by and check on it Friday,” Parker said. “He called me before 8 a.m. and said that the road had sunk another two feet overnight. We had to immediately close the road.”

The following Monday morning, an engineer was called in to check the area of the road that sits nine-tenths of a mile from the split at Black Oak Road. The engineer promptly called in a geotechnical engineer from Nashville, a drilling company from Knoxville, a surveying team from Putnam County, and the Tennessee Department of Agriculture.

According to Parker, the mountain is shifting every day.

“You can literally see the ground moving,” he said. “It looks like it is crawling in slow motion, and you can hear the trees popping right before they fall.”

At one point, a core drill and seismograph were brought in to measure the movement, but Parker said the ground shifted so much overnight that it broke the post.

“The mountain is gone,” he explained. “Two acres or more have slid, and it is taking large trees with it.”

Parker said the geotechnical engineer stated that in his 40-plus years in the field, he had never seen anything like what is happening on White Oak Flatt Road.

Parker did say the landslide is not a danger to the public as there are no homes near the area that is sliding and a bluff overlooking a waterfall and stream below, although he said he has empathy for the residents who live on the other side of the break.

Residents are worried about more than the inconvenience of having to drive into Putnam County to get to the store, however.

“Our big concern, aside from simple inconvenience, is emergency services,” Ben Blakeman, who lives above the landslide, said. “Should we ever need police, fire, or ambulance, it will take them 15 minutes longer, at a minimum, to reach us.”

Blakeman said there have been two house fires and two brush fires on the mountain over the past three years.

Blakeman said his teenage son is able to drive and was providing transportation to and from school for his other two children, but a neighbor was having to drive the 15-minute loop around Board Valley to take her elementary-aged child to meet the school bus before school dismissed for the extended break.

“You can’t reach our area at all without going through some part of Putnam County first,” he said.

“We don’t really know what to do yet,” Parker said, summing up the thoughts of everyone working on the project and indicated they are out there every day evaluating and trying to find a solution. “We can’t really do anything until the mountain stops sliding.”