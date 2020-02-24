Who’s your forever connection?

By Steve Qualls – Christpoint Church

Years ago, I was driving in heavy rain, on a late winter day, much like we have experienced this winter. I noticed a semi-truck had taken a wrong turn onto a dead end road, with no way to turn around. In his attempt to right his truck, he had somewhat jackknifed his rig on a hillside, which lifted the weight off of his rear tires and, well – he was stuck.

Of course it was raining pretty hard, and I exited and drove to where he was. I asked him if I could pull him out. He took a look at my pickup truck and kind of laughed. But I insisted we try because it would be impossible for a wrecker to get to him on the dead end. So I climbed the bank, backed up to him, pulled him out, and set him free. He was from North Carolina and was very appreciative. He asked me what he owed, and this is where it gets twisted. I responded, “You don’t owe me anything. Just take care of my wife and kids if anything were to ever happen to me.” He looked at me intently. Obviously he didn’t understand my humor and simply said, “I would prefer to pay you.”

Now that is a true story, and, of course, I never saw that guy again, but it was evident he would rather pay now than pay later. I don’t think he was willing to make a forever connection that day.

We are relational beings created to desire connections by a relational God. He has simply built us to connect with him and with others. There’s a couple of guys in the Bible that made a forever connection the very moment they met. One was older and the first-born son of the king of Israel. He was first in line to be king after his father. The other was a teenage boy from a little place in the middle of nowhere. He was the son of no one important and was the eighth and youngest son of his father at that. Saul was the king and Jonathon was his son and on a battlefield surrounded by frightened soldiers a giant shouted obscenities and insults twice each day at Israel, its king, and its people. But, this day, that teenager just happened to be visiting. His name was David, and, when he heard the Philistine shouting and witnessed his king and the men in fear, he stepped into his anointing and spoke with a “Mel Gibson, Braveheart, blue-faced passion” of victory to the men.

You know the story: David does what everyone else was frightened to even think. He entered the valley with a sling and some stones and struck that dude between the eyes and then cut his head off with his own sword. David was immediately brought to king Saul and his son, Jonathon. David stood before the king and prince with one hand embracing the giant’s sword and the other clutching his severed head. He was pretty much not in any shape to present himself before royalty, but something happened that day despite severed heads and blood-covered clothing, David and Jonathon instantly became best of friends. The story is told of their forever connection in the Old Testament book of 1 Samuel chapter 18. Saul was so impressed with David, he took him home with him that day. So, it’s safe to say that for many years, David and Jonathon grew closer and closer. Could it be said that during these times when all was well that David was mentored by Jonathon? Who knows? Maybe.

All did not remain perfect for these two, however. Saul became increasingly threatened by David and eventually tried to kill him. David lived as a fugitive on the run for many years, hiding in caves and behind enemy lines, avoiding the king’s price on his head. But during these tough days, Jonathon and David remained brothers, even though Jonathon’s father wanted David killed. Jonathon possessed a dream that one day David would be king and that he would stand beside him. His dream was to see someone else take his place as king. Phenomenal!

After many years, that dream never had a chance to come true when the king and three of his sons were killed in battle, including Jonathon. David lamented for his friend and for Saul, despite the fact that he wanted him dead and tried relentlessly to kill him. David and Jonathon had made a forever connection on that hill many years earlier. David spent time as the kings adopted son and brother to Prince Jonathon, and now they were both gone. David honored his king with lament and song. He honored his friend by adopting his son, Mephibosheth, and by restoring all his father’s and grandfather’s land to him.

I’m convinced that God has designed two connections for us that are more important than any other in our lives. One is the connection to him to forgive our sins and develop a relationship with him as Savior. The other is the Godly connections we make that keep us encouraged to stay the course. There’s a Jonathon and maybe a David waiting to make a forever connection with you. Trust me, it’s the second most important connection you’ll ever make.

We want to make connections with you at Christpoint Church, on the square, in Sparta. I know you can connect with Jesus, and I believe you will meet someone to connect with that will be perfect for you as well. Let’s meet this Sunday, at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.. We’re real people, living real lives, serving a real God. Welcome home.