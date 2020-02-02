Willard Brimer

Willard Brimer, 84, of Quebeck, passed away Jan. 27, 2020, at his home.

Mr. Brimer was born Oct. 20, 1935, in Spencer, to Carl Brimer and Cleo Simmons Brimer.

He worked for Scepter Hardwoods, in Sparta, for 44 years and later retired from White County Lumber Company.

Mr. Brimer was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Ethel Brimer; brother, George Brimer; and sister, Estell Brimer.

Survivors include his wife of 24 years, Ianthisa “Ann” Brimer; children, Tammy (Douglas) Goolsby, Sandra (Shane) Cooper, Randall (Rachel) Duncan, Michael Duncan, Willie Joe Brimer; grandchildren,

Nicole (Jason) Knoxville, Kaylah (Jerry) Smith, Ashley Dorton, Jazmine (David) Babenko, Katherine (Gregg) Bruce, Danielle Duncan, Morgan Ann Richards, Anthony Duncan, Joey Brimer, Jeremy Brimer; great-grandchildren, Jaythen Rogers, Jeshua Smith, Nicali Smith, Leiara Dorton, Alona Dorton, Jacqueline Dorton; brothers, Edward, Carl (Heather), Buster (Dot), Houston (Betty), Jimmy (Debbie), Larry Dale (Lisa), Joe (Bessie), Dwight (Helen) Brimer; sisters, Margaret (Harold) Scott, Beatrice Mitchell; sister-in-law, Evie Hale Brimer; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was 11 a.m., Feb. 1, 2020, at Hunter Funeral Home, with burial in Sparkman Cemetery. Jeremiah Manus officiated.

Doug Goolsby, Randall Duncan, Michael Duncan, Jason Knoxville, Lefferrell “Bulldog” Brock, and Jerry Smith served as pallbearers.

Johnny Hawkins and Jaythen Knoxville served honorary pallbearers.

Hunter Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.