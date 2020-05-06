William “Bill” Martin Domiano

William “Bill” Martin Domiano, 80, passed away April 29, 2020, at his home in Sparta, with his loving wife by his side.

Mr. Domiano was born June 7, 1939, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to William F. and Jane Domiano.

He served his country from 1957 to 1962, in the U.S. Navy. He later worked for Operating Engineers for 35 years, then retired. He moved to Florida and sold real estate for 11 years and served in the Coast Guard during 9/11. Bill was a member of East Sparta Church Of God for many years, and he loved his Sunday School.

Mr. Domiano was preceded in death by his parents, William and Jane Domiano.

He is survived by his wife, Clara Domiano and several cousins.

Mr. Domiano will be buried in Old Forge, Pennsylvnia, at Forrest Home Cemetery, with his family who preceded him in death.

Thurman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.