William “David” Cole

William “David” Cole, 79, of Sparta, passed away March 8, 2020, surrounded by his family.

Mr. Cole was born March 25, 1940, in Sparkmantown, to Willard Allen Cole and Adalene McCormick Cole.

He was a loving husband, father, and friend. Mr. Cole had a passion for old vehicles and antique tractors. He was an inventor and problem fixer with machinery. Mr. Cole enjoyed watching NASCAR races, ME-TV, and RFD-TV in his down time. He loved his church community and taking care of Jericho Cemetery.

Mr. Cole was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter,

Lee Ann Cole.

Survivors include his loving wife of 60 years, Mary Hollingsworth Cole, of Sparta; daughters, Mary Carolyn Farley, of Hernando, Florida, Mary Elizabeth Reed, of Cookeville; granddaughter, Rebecca Lynn Jones, of Sparta; grandson, Joseph Howell (Roxann), of Sparta; great-grandsons, Caleb and Ethan Jones; sisters, Brenda Poston, of Sparta, Joyce Cash, of Sparta, Pat Gentry, of Sparta; and brother, Ralph Cole, of Sparta.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m., March 11, 2020, at Oak Lawn Funeral Home, with burial in Oak Lawn Cemetery. Robert Burton, Doug Goff, and Doyle Crawford will officiate. The family will receive friends 4-8 p.m., March 10, at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Joseph Howell, Caleb Jones, Eugene Gentry, Denny Ray Gentry, Allen Cash, Brent Cole, John Hollingsworth, and Edward Hollingsworth.

Honorary pallbearers will be Scott Shelton and Robert Johnson.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations to be made to Jericho Cemetery.

Oak Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.