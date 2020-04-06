William Eston Green

William Eston Green, 82, passed away March 28, 2020, at his home, in Sparta.

Mr. Green was born Jan. 30, 1938, in Sparta.

He was a son, a brother, a husband, a father, a veteran, and a friend.

Mr. Green was the son of William Jay Green and Pauline Woodlee Green Kerr; husband of Peggy Randolph Green; father of William Edward “Eddie Green and Bryan Green; and brother of Rebecca Jane England.

He joined the U.S. Navy, in 1956, and enjoyed a 20-year career, retiring in 1976 as a Chief Petty Officer. His Naval career took him to several different countries, including Vietnam during the Vietnam War.

He enjoyed the friendship of many, having them scattered over the United States.

He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying both fishing and hunting.

Due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak there will be a private graveside service for family only conducted with full military service.

