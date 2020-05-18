William R.C. Frasier

William R.C. Frasier, 93, of Sparta, passed away at Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital, in Nashville.

Mr. Frasier was born April 26, 1927, in the Bear Cove community of White County, to William Arthur Frasier and Hazel Ruth Carman Frasier.

He was a long-term member of Troy Free Will Baptist Church, in Troy, Michigan, and the superintendent of Sunday School at Sparta First Free Will Baptist, in Sparta, Tennessee, for many years.

He earned a degree at Tennessee Polytechnic Institute, which later became Tennessee Tech. He served in World War II as a Fighting Seabee in the Pacific Theater.

He made a home in Troy, Michigan, after the war, and had not one, but two careers: first, at the Vickers Corporation, where he earned a certification in the field of hydraulics, then with Nelson Brothers Plumbing, where he achieved the level of master plumber.

He built his own log house after “retiring” to his hometown of Sparta and took over his father’s plumbing business, which had been open since 1941, and continued Frasier Plumbing, in Sparta Tennessee, for many years.

He was an avid reader. He enjoyed tinkering, deer-hunting, and fishing.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife and the mother of his children, Birdle Lee Sparks Frasier, in 2002; son, Donovan Gaynor Frasier, in 1994; sister, Eva Ruth Frasier Koontz; and his nephews, Barry Frasier and William Richards.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Alice Weaver; children, Terry Lee Frasier, Thresia Marla Cobb, Berwyn Travis Frasier, William Matthew Frasier; grandchildren, Jamie Jo Sawyer, Joe Frasier, Sheila Frasier, Melanie Frasier, Emily Frasier, Beth Frasier, Frank Wayne Cobb, William Patrick Wayne Garrett, Angela Michelle Dawn Garrett, Nicholas Jordan Jonathan James Garrett, William Arthur Donovan Frasier; great-grandchildren, Kyley Cobb, Hayley Cobb, Kayley Cobb, Swoo Rio Crik Garrett; sister, Francis (Frasier) Richards; and brother, Leon Frasier.

Due to the pandemic social restrictions, a private family service will be conducted from the chapel of Hunter Funeral Home. Burial with full military honors by the Veterans Honor Guard will follow in Old Bon Air Cemetery.

