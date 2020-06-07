Willie Ann Johnson

Willie Ann Johnson, 78, passed away June 5, 2020, at Vanderbilt Hospital.

Mrs. Johnson was born July 19, 1941, in Van Buren County, to Lemon Leonard Madewell and Salley Mosley Madewell.

She was preceded in death by her parents; devoted husband, Donald Lee Johnson; and sister, Emma Jane Young.

Survivors include her four children, Leonard Douglas Johnson (Sherrel-Lynn Franklin), Donna Conatser ( Randy Conatser), Rhonda Johnson Otto (Steven Otto), Randall Johnson; 10 grandchildren, Jordan Johnson, Taylor Johnson Stevenson, Randy Dale Conatser, Brandy Conatser, Michael Todd Conatser, Bryant Dolente, Erika Dolente, Gracee Otto, Joseph Otto, Hayden Johnson; and great-granddaughter, Abby Stevenson.

Funeral will be 11 a.m., June 8, 2020, at Doyle United Methodist Church. Bro. John Murphy will officiate. The family will receive friends 4-7 p.m., June 7, at the church.

Thurman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.