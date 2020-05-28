Willie “Robert” Sparks

Willie “Robert” Sparks was born May 27, 1942, in Scott’s Gulf, in White County, Tennessee, and moved to Board Valley. He attended the Board Valley Baptist Church, in the Board Valley community, and attended Board Valley School. He moved with his family to the Hickory Valley community when he was 16 years old.

Robert worked for farmers in the area as a young man. He also worked as a plumber, owned a lawn mower repair shop, and volunteered for the Hickory Valley Volunteer Fire Department. Robert worked at Sparta Spoke Factory for several years as well as the White County Farmers Co-Op. Robert was a carpenter and built many houses in Sparta. His last job was at the Fall Creek Falls State Park, which he enjoyed for 10 years.

He loved going to church and was song leader for several years at Frasier’s Chapel, in the Hickory Valley community. For the last three years, he was always eager to attend White County Mennonite Church. Robert also adored being with his grandchildren and going fishing with his grandsons.

Robert will be dearly missed by his family and friends. He was looking forward to being welcomed by his family in heaven.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Willie Daniels Sparks and Edith Belle Davis Sparks; first wife, Jean Ann Wilson Sparks; brothers, Norvan Sparks, Ray Sparks; sister, Mary Frances Wilson; and stepdaughters, Roseanne Whitney Rich and Nicole Lynne Rich Cordova.

Robert is survived by his wife, Nancy Jan Boone Sparks; daughters,

Joyce Leann Sparks Bradshaw, Doris Jean Sparks Russell and husband Johnny Russell; brothers, Orvan Sparks and wife Maude Ann Sparks, Carl Sparks and wife Mary Wilson Sparks, Clinton Sparks and wife Carol Swift Sparks, Glenn Sparks, Lynn Sparks; sister, Virginia Sparks; grandchildren, Cody, Cole, and Casey Russell, Brittany, and Kane Pedigo; great-grandchildren, Sophie, Jackson, Aiden, Asher, and Sawyer Russell, Oliver and Lincoln Allen; and stepdaughters, Misty Marie Boone, Dallas D. Moore McCarver (Norman) and Rachel Benmier (Roy).

Robert left his earthly residence for his heavenly home, on May 18, 2020. A graveside service was 11 a.m., May 21, 2020, at Frasier’s Chapel Cemetery. Jessie Myers and Lee Diller officiated.

Oak Lawn Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.