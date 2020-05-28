Sparta Live

Willie “Robert” Sparks

Posted By | May 28, 2020 5:31 am

Willie “Robert” Sparks was born May 27, 1942, in Scott’s Gulf, in White County, Tennessee, and moved to Board Valley. He attended the Board Valley Baptist Church, in the Board Valley community, and attended Board Valley School. He moved with his family to the Hickory Valley community when he was 16 years old.

Robert worked for farmers in the area as a young man. He also worked as a plumber, owned a lawn mower repair shop, and  volunteered for the Hickory Valley Volunteer Fire Department. Robert worked at Sparta Spoke Factory for several years as well as the White County Farmers Co-Op. Robert was a carpenter and built many houses in Sparta. His last job was at the Fall Creek Falls State Park, which he enjoyed for 10 years.

He loved going to church and was song leader for several years at Frasier’s Chapel, in the Hickory Valley community. For the last three years, he was always eager to attend White County Mennonite Church. Robert also adored being with his grandchildren and going fishing with his grandsons.

Robert will be dearly missed by his family and friends. He was looking forward to being welcomed by his family in heaven.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Willie Daniels Sparks and Edith Belle Davis Sparks; first wife,  Jean Ann Wilson Sparks; brothers, Norvan Sparks, Ray Sparks; sister, Mary Frances Wilson; and stepdaughters, Roseanne Whitney Rich and Nicole Lynne Rich Cordova.

Robert is survived by his wife, Nancy Jan Boone Sparks; daughters,

Joyce Leann Sparks Bradshaw, Doris Jean Sparks Russell and husband Johnny Russell; brothers, Orvan Sparks and wife Maude Ann Sparks, Carl Sparks and wife Mary Wilson Sparks, Clinton Sparks and wife Carol Swift Sparks, Glenn Sparks, Lynn Sparks; sister, Virginia Sparks; grandchildren, Cody, Cole, and Casey Russell, Brittany, and Kane Pedigo; great-grandchildren, Sophie, Jackson, Aiden, Asher, and Sawyer Russell, Oliver and Lincoln Allen; and stepdaughters, Misty Marie Boone, Dallas D. Moore McCarver (Norman) and Rachel Benmier (Roy).

Robert left his earthly residence for his heavenly home, on May 18, 2020. A graveside service was 11 a.m., May 21, 2020, at Frasier’s Chapel Cemetery. Jessie Myers and Lee Diller officiated.

Oak Lawn Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

 

No comments yet.

By submitting a comment you grant Sparta Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.

© Copyright 2020 | Sparta Live

SIGN UP FOR MORE! Get special offers and updates from us in your inbox. Sign Up!
+ +

male enhancement: paxil libido which doctor prescribes viagra ed pills over the counter blu pill vitamins that help penile growth herbal vivid male enhancement girl with a dick best male enhancement pills without prescription low libido still get morning erections natural sources for penis enlargement vitamins how much testosterone in viagra penis enhancment pills brands what insurance company covers viagra does weed kill sex drive non evasive penis enlargement red heads sex drive viagra with prescription canada why is my sex drive very low till what age does your penis grow when does sex drive come back after quitting smoking i u did i line of coke then 2hr later take half a 50mlg viagra what can happen how many time can you take viagra per day how to have a fat penis how to keep your cock hard without viagra true penis enlargement video porn why viagra may not work should i try viagra how long does an erection last after taking viagra what is the avarage dose of viagra

exam: To Pass Your Exam 9A0-160 Dumps Pass4sure On Store, Valid and updated 9A0-303 Exam Practice Pdf , Most Hottest GE0-601 Real Exam Latest Version PDF&VCE, Recenty Updated HP0-J49 Online Exam Is Your Best Choice, Most Popular C2140-825 Practice Test Pdf For Download, Certforall 00M-650 Pdf Exam , Prompt Updates 70-576 Book Pdf Sale, Easily To Pass 070-542 Exam Demo Online Store, Discount 070-691 Labs Is Updated Daily, We Have MOS-OXP2002 Vce Software Online Shop, Provide New 070-545-VB Exam Questions With Answers With New Discount, Provide New MN0-300 Training Guide Covers All Key Points, Most Popular ST0-029 Braindump Is The Best Material, 100% Success Rate 250-255 Dumps Pass4sure Is The Best Material,

cbd oil: cbd distillate lucky vitamins cbd oil what cbd oil cbd o cbd dropper the science behind cbd oil federal law on cbd oil cbd water effects gencanna cbd oil coles sydney cbd weed thc and cbd wild bills how to use a vape pen with cbd oil cb1 side effects can cbd oil make you anxious where to buy cbd oil in raleigh nc high cbd rso cbd for face new orleans apartments cbd miracle smoke cbd oil has been used treats diseases and disorders of the mind thc causing seizures how to make medical grade cannabis oil minnesota cbd oil okay google who am i only fda approved cbd oil allergic reaction to cbd oil swollen tongue and throat

weight loss: latest diet pills rapid medical weight loss red alert reborn appetite suppressant free samples inspiring keto recipes do weight loss supplements really work pure prescriptions reviews shark tank keto diet pills episode3 calculate how many calories you burn a day keto recipes using beef gelatin powder dr wayne lutzke simple keto recipes for bodybuilding meal prep where to buy weight loss pills running schedule to lose weight how to lose weight during rest week how much weight did roseanne lose at what age is safe to take acetyl l carnitine appetite suppressant drinking soylent to lose weight how many miles should i hike to lose weight i can only lose weight if i starve myself gain weight when i try to lose weight ear staple to lose weight slimming plus 100 natural diet pills 50 capsules almost 2 months weight loss balanced diet to lose weight fast best oolong tea to lose weight avoid bananas to lose weight does ghee butter help you lose weight healthiest breakfast to eat to lose weight green health supplement

face mask: lifespan of n95 mask comfortable n95 mask novelty dispisable surgical mask long lasting diy face masks for acne jello face mask what respirator for concrete dust best 3m face mask respirator for cleaning mouse droppings rhinestone face mask respirator fit testing ontario personalised cardboard cut out face masks why the face masks on protestersin hong kong how to mask a face withy flimora how to make face masks with strawberries machinery production face mask germany how much are black face masks how to clean a motorcycle face shield what is a collagen face mask n95 mask for varicella zoster paw spa corona ca n95 respirator fit test training magnifying face shield curd face mask paulson dk5 h150 riot face shield walmart sleep mask down hill full face helmet with shield n95 respirator exhalation valve face shield and peritonisi how to wear a face mask without looking like a robber

vape: lost vape orion for sale vaping liquid poison do i need to keep vape upright my vapor place smoke shop austin tx voopoo mojo manual smoking vapor eversmoke ecig to convert into vapor ss vape timonium 510 ecig batteries statistic about vaping in middle school very bad how to rplace core on ecig wholesale e cigarette smokr ecig vape royalty uwell crown azure vaping best rated vape pen hercules plus atomizer allergy to second hand vaping the biggest rda vape shop missoula smok tfv8 big baby tank light edition how to charge a vape without a charger uwell crown changing atomizer maxx e cigarette t2 wick repair voopoo alpha one battery recommendation reddit jac vapour