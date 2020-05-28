Wilson selected as new principal at White County High School

Last Updated: May 28, 2020 at 5:52 pm

Greg Wilson, of Sparta, has been selected as the new head principal of White County High School. Wilson is a Sparta native and a WCHS alum who has over 20 years of educational experience.

The announcement was made this afternoon by Kurt Dronebarger, director of White County Schools, who said the decision was made after much consideration.

According to Dronebarger, Wilson has an extensive resume, including work in all aspects of a major high school, and he is excited to be coming back to his alma mater. Wilson is currently the vice-principal at Upperman High School, in Baxter. His official start date will be July 1, 2020, but a meet-and-greet session will be established sometime in June.

“Mr. Wilson has been known throughout his career as a fair, honest, and ethical leader, and he defines himself as student-centered, a relationship builder and a listener,” said Dronebarger. “I am so very proud of our high school and the direction we are heading, and I am confident that Mr. Wilson will continue to move us forward. I am excited about this new chapter at WCHS, and I am certain that the school and community will come to respect and appreciate Greg Wilson as an exceptional leader and a person of great integrity.”