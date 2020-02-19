Win tickets to Nashville Lawn and Garden Show – find the sunflower

How would you like to win 2 tickets to the ever-popular Nashville Lawn and Garden Show? The annual event will be Thursday, Feb. 27- Sunday, March 1, at the fairgrounds, in Nashville, in the all new Expo Center.

Here’s how you can win. In the Feb. 17, Feb. 20, and Feb. 24 editions of The Expositor, there will be a photo of a sunflower randomly placed in the newspaper. You must find the sunflower in each of these three editions and bring those newspapers by The Expositor and show us where they are located. The first person who arrives at the office after 8 a.m., Feb. 24, with all three newspapers and can show us the sunflowers will win the 2 tickets. Each ticket is valued at $12.