Winners of Cutest Couple Contest
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | February 11, 2020 12:09 pm
The winners of The Expositor/SpartaLive Cutest Couple Contest are Deborah and David Burchett. Deborah and David had 348 “likes” on their photo on The Expositor’s Facebook page by the deadline. The couple will receive a $100 gift card.
