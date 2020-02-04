WonderWorks Pigeon Forge now accepting nominations for inaugural WonderKids Program

WonderWorks Pigeon Forge is currently accepting nominations for its first annual WonderKids program. Now through April 17, 2020, teachers can nominate high-achieving students whom they feel should be recognized for their achievements inside and outside of the classroom. The ceremony for the event will be held on May 16, 2020, and it will feature a keynote speech from former NASA astronaut, Dr. Don Thomas.

“One of our core values as a company has always been to help educate and inspire young people. If something they experience while they are playing in our building sparks an idea or future interest, then we count that as a win,” explains Ed Shaffer, general manager for WonderWorks in Pigeon Forge. “That’s why I am very excited to roll out our WonderKids program. It’s our way of recognizing students in our community that have a passion for education, science, or making our community a better place.”

The WonderKids program gives special recognition to students who are excelling in one of three main areas. Teachers can nominate students in the areas of academic excellence, service to the community, and future scientists. There are a limited number of nominations that will be accepted, so teachers are encouraged to submit early. The nomination category descriptions are:

Academic Excellence – Going to a student who displays excellence in academia. They exceed the expectations of their teachers and peers and realize the importance of educational rigor in their future.

In addition to being at the ceremony, Dr. Thomas will also be visiting local schools in the Pigeon Forge area to give a special presentation focusing on the celebration of his journey through space. When teachers nominate a student, their school will also be entered for a chance to have him visit their school to give the presentation. The school presentations will be on May 14-15, 2020.

Winners of the WonderKids program will receive a lifetime entry pass into WonderWorks for themselves and three additional family members. The winners will also receive a family 4-pack of tickets to Wonders of Magic, which is a popular family-friendly magic show featuring Terry Evanswood.

“Our hope is that this program will help inspire the next generation of thinkers, inventors, and leaders,” added Shaffer.

The WonderKids program has been very successful in other WonderWorks locations in the country, including in Syracuse and Orlando. WonderWorks is expanding the program to all of its locations, including Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Panama City Beach, Florida, and Branson, Missouri. Those who would like to make a nomination or would like additional information can go online: https://www.wonderworksonline.com/pigeon-forge/wonderkids/ .

WonderWorks in Pigeon Forge offers 35,000 square feet of “edu-tainment” opportunities, billing itself as an amusement park for the mind. It offers over 100 hands-on exhibits covering natural disasters and space discovery, an imagination lab, a physical challenge zone, a far out art gallery, and a light and sound zone. WonderWorks is open daily. For more information, log onto their website: https://www.wonderworksonline.com/pigeon-forge/ .

