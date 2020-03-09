WoodmenLife donates to Bon Air Mountain Historical Society
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | March 9, 2020 1:00 pm
On behalf of WoodmenLife Chapter 1110, Tim Bumbalough presented a $250 donation to the Bon Air Mountain Historical Society. The funds will be used to help with the expenses of the History Fair to be held 1-5 p.m., May 3, at BonDeCroft Elementary School. L-R: Nelson Lewis, James Robert Welch, Doris Welch, and Tim Bumbalough.
