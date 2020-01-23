Woody Phillips inducted into Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame

Woody Phillips (Phillip Wood), whose voice graced the airwaves of WSMT Radio Station many years ago, has been inducted into the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame. Phillips, who lost his battle with cancer in 2014, will be represented by his widow, Kim Swindell Wood, at a ceremony, in August. In the above photo, Phillips is seen atop a float during the Sparta Christmas Parade (circa 1990) with his true personality shining forth.

By Rachel Auberger

“Woody Phillips officially inducted into the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame,” Marty (Selby) McFly announced to a stunned Kim Swindell Wood recently.

McFly, who said that Phillips is one of his greatest memories from his time at WSMT Radio Station, read a letter from the Hall of Fame board of directors to Wood:

“Dear Kim, I’m extremely pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors for the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame has elected Woody Phillips (Phillip Wood) for induction into the Legacy Class of 2020. Congratulations…. Induction into the TN Radio Hall of Fame is reserved for those individuals who have made a significant contribution to the art of radio in the state of Tennessee for any portion of their career.”

“Woody was the first true radio professional that I worked with,” McFly, who now works at WSM-FM, in Nashville, stated. “Woody had that gift that anything he did, it sounded good. He could go from talking about music and sounding like he was in your living room to talking to you to delivering the news and that sounded good, too. He was a top-notch professional in everything. He took pride in it all.”

The emotional moment was not lost on Phillips’ widow alone. Many of his “radio boys,” men who got their start in radio by learning the business from Phillips, chimed in with their own memories filled with nothing but affection.

“Woody!!!! No way to count the teachable moments and time you took on those front steps at WSMT,” Tony Hawkins, better known as Gator Harrison, spoke to his mentor like he always had. “How to serve and connect with our community. How to create a show instead of working a shift. And some other ‘how-tos’ that I should probably not mention. Your life is so deserving of this moment and this honor. I can almost hear you and Jesus now up on those heavenly radio station steps, you finishing up that cigarette, and both of you together looking down… Congrats Buddy. Love and miss you.”

“I am forever grateful for knowing Woody,” Hawk Harrison (Rick Hawkins) said. “As a baby DJ, watching him work truly showed me that radio was more than playing music and talking. He taught me to truly connect with the person listening – you must let them see [your] personality. I’ve been in the business over 30 years and worked with many greats, but no one holds a candle to the way Woody worked a room – always fascinating to watch him in action. Working with him was an honor and a true blessing. I’m so glad to have had that opportunity, and I feel like every time I crack the mic, I take a little piece of Woody Phillips with me. He taught me so much. Congratulations, he deserves to be in the Hall of Fame.”

Duke Rice said he is still using the advice Phillips gave him to this day.

“Congratulations!” said Rice. “This is long overdue. Woody deserves to be in the Hall of Fame. To this day, there is always something that happens that I have to apply some Woody wisdom to the situation. Love ya Kim! And proud that Woody is now a Hall of Famer!”

StyckMan (Greg Owens) directed his thoughts to Wood as he talked about the lessons he learned and the memories he has from his time learning from Phillips.

“Kim, I think about Woody often,” Styckman said. “I learned a lot from him. He taught me how to treat listeners – like friends. If you treat your listeners like a friend, they will be with you for life. I use that every day. Woody also taught me how to make coffee. And because of that, my coffee STILL walks! Woody coffee was the BEST! I love you both. Woody deserves this. I sure miss him. Oh how I’d love to hear that big ole laugh again.”

Phillip “Woody Phillips” Wood, who was born in LaPorte, Indiana, spent approximately 20 years in broadcast media, with half that time in Tennessee.

“Woody,” which is the name most people recognize when they remember his radio days, had worked in major market stations in South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, and Louisiana, but he finally found a place to call home – Sparta, Tennessee. In 1985, Woody began his journey into what he called “the best thing that has ever happened to me.”

Woody said, “Of all the places I’ve worked and all the money I’ve made, I had to come to the small town of Sparta, Tennessee, to finally be who I really always wanted to be.

“He came in, and they forgot that he was not a native son, and he became one of us,” Wood said about the way the community embraced her late husband.

Woody wanted to be an individual who gave back to his community, and that is exactly what he did. From volunteering his time and efforts for numerous worthwhile organizations to heading up committees that worked toward the betterment of Sparta, Woody could be found putting in long, arduous hours to ensure his new hometown of Sparta would flourish and prosper.

Woody served in numerous capacities during his radio career, in Sparta. He was chairman of White County Health Council where he helped lead the members in finding ways to improve services to the community.

Woody also served on the first-ever White County Fire Committee whose members served as liaisons to the White County Board of Commissioners. In addition, he served on the LBJ&C Head Start Board of Directors.

Woody lent his emceeing talents to numerous non-profit organizations in efforts to help them raise much-needed funds so they might continue to serve their community.

In the early 1990s, Woody spearheaded a July 4th Celebration event for Sparta-White County. Because of his popularity in the community and his trustworthy reputation, city and county officials quickly jumped on board to help provide funding. By the end of the fifth annual July 4th Celebration, the event had surpassed original expectations and became a sought-after destination for people from all over the state, with some actually traveling from other states to take part in the all-day festivities.

Woody had a special place in his heart for the firefighters of Sparta-White County. With 10 fire departments and nine of those manned strictly by volunteers, Woody helped them with their fundraising activities. Upon Woody’s death, Chief Kirk Young, of Sparta Fire Department, sent flowers to the family, with a note attached that said, “A firefighter’s true friend.”

Not only was Woody passionate about the firefighters but he also strived to help Sparta-White County Rescue Squad, which is an all-volunteer organization. Because of his efforts, Woody was presented with at least two awards, thanking him for his loyalty to their organization and was made an honorary member.

One of Woody’s greatest passions was the Sparta-White County Senior Center where he became an almost-every-day visitor. Woody developed a special bond with the director and the individuals who regularly attended activities at the center. Woody was their “go to” person when they needed help with a fundraising activity. This personal connection to the seniors of White County then led to Woody assisting the director in organizing the first-ever Ms. Senior White County Pageant for which he served as the master of ceremonies. Because of his dedication to the 55-plus age group in his community, Woody was asked to then emcee the District Ms. Senior Pageant, and later he was given the privilege of emceeing the Ms. Senior Tennessee pageant for three years.

Woody also volunteered as an instructor for the AARP 55-Alive Driving Class for seniors.

Woody’s undying love for Sparta, via his days in radio, was the driving force in his forming long-lasting and personal relationships with his listeners. If they had a problem, they called Woody. If they needed a helping hand, they called Woody. And, if they wanted a true and faithful friend, they called Woody.

Aside from his community service during this radio days, Woody formed unbreakable relationships with numerous elected officials. He became their trusted media source. “Without fear or favor” was the motto by which Woody conducted his investigations into controversial news stories.

And now, on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Wood will attend an awards ceremony on behalf of her late husband and accept the most coveted award in Tennessee radio.

“Love it!” Bill Austin, former owner of WSMT, summed up everyone’s feelings surrounding the induction. “It was an honor to work with Woody. I enjoyed our time together. He was truly a unique person in the sense his personality came across on the radio EXACTLY as it did in person. He is truly deserving of this honor. I just wish he would have lived to accept it personally. I know how much it would mean. Congratulations, Woody. Job WELL DONE.”

McFly repeated one last time the sentence that meant so much, brought back a flood of memories, and explained a career and a life so thoroughly, “Woody Phillips officially inducted into the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame.”