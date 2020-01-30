Words we never get tired of hearing

Playl’s Ponderings – By Steve Playl

Located in Beckley, West Virginia, just off the West Virginia Turnpike, is “Tamarack: The Best of West Virginia.” If you have ever traveled on the WV Turnpike, you have surely seen billboards advertising this cultural center that sells a vast variety of craft items, books, and artwork created by West Virginians. Perhaps you have even visited the place. Sammie and I did, recently, for the first time.

My knowledge of this famous tourist attraction had been limited to the billboards and the gift shops at other welcome centers that carry examples of Tamarack’s wares. In case you’re interested, the name Tamarack comes from a tree of the larch variety. My curiosity was killing me, so I looked it up on the internet.

But back to Beckley and the reason for our long overdue visit when Sammie and I spent several hours at the well-advertised “Best of West Virginia” place. In addition to the information center and gift shops, Tamarack is the location of a conference center, auditorium, and eating place. We were there to see three of the four Nash kids, our grandchildren, perform in a children’s stage production of Disney’s “Frozen Jr.” in the auditorium.

After the matinee presentation, we enjoyed a delicious meal. If you happen to be in the area around “…my stomach is growling…” time, I highly recommend that you stop there. While we were waiting for the performers to join us, Sammie spoke with the fourth Nash grandchild…sort of a Nahnee-to-stinking-cute-grandson conversation.

“You know, James David, if all the James Davids in the world were lined up right here in front of me, you would be my favorite.”

“I believe I’ve heard that before,” replied the James David being addressed.

He probably had. So have each of our other six grandchildren. Only the names were changed. Not only have they heard those words, they have all heard and seen words and actions that demonstrate the same sentiment and make each one feel special, loved, important, and the favorite. Each of the seven knows that he / she is unique. Each is, in some way, the favorite.

The impish grin on James David’s face was priceless, and it showed that he did not mind hearing those words again and again.

If we are honest, probably none of us tire of hearing that we are special to someone. I know I don’t. Whether it comes from my children, grandchildren, wife, or – by way of memory – from my parents or grandparents, I like to know that I am special to someone.

The greatest expressions of our importance to someone who really is most important may be found in the Bible. Scripture makes it clear to me that I am a unique individual, and I am special to the One who created me. For example, the Psalmist says God knew us when we were being created in our mother’s womb…we are fearfully and wonderfully made. Read all of Psalm 139 to get the full impact of how special each of us is to our Creator.

You are His favorite you. I am His favorite me. I never get tired of hearing that. He loves me so much that He sent His Son to be my Savior…and He loves you that much, too. I hope you never get tired of hearing that.

Steve Playl, chaplain, columnist, college instructor and former pastor, playlsr@yahoo.com