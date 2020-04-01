Words of encouragement

Employees of Saint Thomas Highlands Hospital, in Sparta, were surprised with some special messages, on April 1, written in chalk, in some of their parking spots. According to an employee, some students from White County Middle School and White County High School wanted to express their thanks to the hospital medical personnel and other employees for all their hard work and long hours during the COVID-19 pandemic.