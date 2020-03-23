Yanni’s Grille providing curbside service for carry-out orders

Beginning Wednesday March 25th – We will ONLY be offering CURBSIDE SERVICE for carry-out orders. By doing this, our hope is to keep our servers working as long as possible. It’s a difficult time for all of us, but we ask you to please be as generous as possible. We don’t have to tell you how awesome our servers are because you already know! Our entire crew is the best and they are all working very hard to continue giving you the best food and service as possible! We’re SO grateful for all of YOU!! By ordering from food from Yanni’s, you are helping keep our crew working and providing for their own families!! We all know how important that is right now! TOGETHER, WE WILL GET THROUGH THIS!! Thank you all for your continued support… it means the world to us!

~John & Family