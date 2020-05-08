YESS Home Center opens dealership in Sparta

By Rachel Auberger

Yess Home Center, the number one independent manufactured and modular home dealer in Georgia, is bringing over 50 years of experience to Sparta to offer spacious, affordable, quality homes to the Upper Cumberland.

The sixth location in the Yess family of dealerships opened this week at 801 Walker Cove Road, next to Huddle House, under the management of Sparta local Becky Brogden.

Brogden, who has 16 years’ experience in the manufactured homes business, has teamed up with owners Richie and Heather Altman, also known as the “Yess Man” and the “Yess Woman,” of Baxley, Georgia, hoping they can help people in the community achieve their own dreams of home ownership.

“I am so excited to be a part of helping to bring Yess Home Center to Sparta and being able to help families find their forever home,” Brogden said. “I have been involved in manufactured housing for 16 years, and, with that experience, I believe in the manufactured housing industry, and I believe in Yess Home Center.”

The new dealership features both single and multi-floor homes from brands such as Sunshine, Kabco, Franklin, and TRU MH, and, according to Brogden, more brands will be announced soon.

Yess Home Centers, which were founded on the “Faith of a Mustard Seed” and base their dealerships on the value that they will “treat others better than we would be expected to treat ourselves,” offer more than just homes. All pricing of a new home includes site preparation, concrete footers, the actual transportation and delivery of the home (within a 100-mile radius of Sparta), home setup, underpinning, decks and A/C units.

“I have contractors set up to help buyers complete electrical poles, septic tanks, and water lines as well,” Brogden explained.

Brogden also said that with her experience she knows what the buyer will need as well as where to find the reliable, quality people to get the jobs done and families into their homes as seamlessly as possible.

Brogden said she, along with the three home consultants she now has on staff, is eager to begin showing homes to the people of the community she loves and would encourage anyone to stop by during business hours, which are 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Monday- Friday, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m., on Saturday.

“After hours are always available to accommodate customer needs,” she added. “Just call to schedule an appointment.”

The phone number of the new Sparta location is listed as (912) 240-0111, and floor plans can also be viewed on the dealership’s website Yesshomecenter.com

“It is our desire and passion to help as many people as we can to achieve home ownership,” Brogden said.

In a final statement, Brogden said she is looking forward to this new venture and being a part of the happiness and seeing the joy that comes when a family selects and purchases their new home.