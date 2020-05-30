Sparta Live

YMCA to expand free childcare program, categories expanded

Posted By | May 30, 2020 10:00 am

Last Updated: May 30, 2020 at 10:04 am

By Rachel Auberger

Thanks to a grant from the Tennessee Department of Human Services, the Sparta-White County Family YMCA will continue to offer free childcare services to an expanded list of frontline workers through mid-August.

“The qualification of a frontline worker is those deemed essential under Gov. Lee’s Executive Order No. 22,” Kyle Goff, CEO at the Sparta-White County Family YMCA said and added that recently more categories were added to the list of workers who could benefit from the program.  “These categories have also expanded to workers in the financial and religious fields, as well as food, utility, and hotel industries, and more.”

A full updated list can be found at https://spartawhitecountyymca.org/no-cost-emergency-childcare.”

The program, which offers a variety of activities from devotional, enrichment, and reading time to free-play and arts and crafts, comes at absolutely no-cost to parents who work one of the jobs that the governor has listed as essential. Additionally, the YMCA provides two snacks as well as breakfast for attendees, meaning that parents only need to think about providing a lunch.

According to Goff, the program, which provides care beginning as early as 6:30 a.m. and continuing until 6:30 p.m., can accommodate between 18 and 22 children and still maintain the state’s required 9:1 ration of participants to leaders.

“We are following all procedures recommended and required by the State of Tennessee. These include keeping children in groups of no more than nine and maintaining the same groups each day to limit exposure,” Goff explained and also said the number of participants the program can accommodate will be expanding soon as they will be bringing in additional counselors to help with the program. “Temperatures are checked upon arrival, and wellness checks are performed throughout the day.”

Goff said the childcare counselors are required to undergo the same training as all of the YMCA’s Youth Development Staff so they are equipped to handle situations that may arise throughout the day as well as provide fun and engaging activities in a safe and healthy atmosphere.

The families who have been participating in the No-Cost-Emergency-Childcare program have expressed their gratitude, as well as their relief, in being offered these services.

“The YMCA has been an amazing resource for our family.  We had no idea what Kolton was going to do while I worked as a public health nurse during this unprecedented time,” Alexis Green said. “They have provided an invaluable resource to us. Not only is he being well taken care of but is having a blast with old and new friends.  He looks forward to going to the YMCA, and it has been the perfect fit for us during this weird time in life. We are so thankful for the Y and their amazing staff.”

Her son Kolton couldn’t agree more.

“I like coming because I have fun looking for birds’ nests on the playground,” he said, as he talked about one of his favorite activities. “I really enjoy finding the ones with bird eggs in them.”

“I’m super grateful that this program was offered because it has helped my family out so much,” Candice Ford said, whose daughter stated she likes playing on the swings. “ I don’t know what I would do if y’all didn’t offer this free childcare this summer.”

“Oh, and I love to see Miss Lauren every day!” Ford’s daughter, Abigail, said, expressing her excitement to see her daily counselor.

“The program has been extremely helpful because it was offered at a time when schools, daycares, camps, etc. have closed but so many of us are still working,” Anthony Weaver said, whose son Bentley talked about how much fun he has playing games on the playground, as well as having cereal in the mornings with his friends. “It’s also been a huge help because the extended hours that are offered.”

Goff said that at this time the program is only available to parents who work one of the essential jobs listed by the governor, but a program to provide childcare assistance to other families is in the works.

In the meantime, Goff said these parents may also be interested in the YMCA Day Camp that begins June 1. Complete details can be found at https://spartawhitecountyymca.org/best-summer-ever.

Regardless of what program children participate in, Goff, who is grateful that the state extended the funding so that programs could continue throughout the summer, said the goal is the same.

“The promise we make is that your kids are in a safe, positive environment surrounded by counselors who care for them and have strong Christian values,” he said.

