YMCA to offer free childcare for essential workers

In response to continued school closures and CDC guidelines regarding social distancing, the Sparta-White County Family YMCA will be providing childcare services for essential workers who may be finding themselves without childcare during the COVID-19 crisis. This care will be provided at no cost to families, in partnership with the State of Tennessee.

“We know that essential workers are putting themselves on the frontlines every day to provide services that our community desperately needs during this time. This is just one way the YMCA is able to support families, making sure that essential workers can have peace of mind that their children are being cared for in a safe place,” said Kyle Goff, YMCA CEO.

Beginning immediately, Essential Employee Childcare will be offered to match working schedules of essential workers. Care will be supervised by trained childcare team members for school age children, beginning at age 4.

“We have put safety precautions in place and have been working with CDC, local health departments, and state and local governments to ensure that we are able to offer this emergency care,” said Goff.

To register or donate to this effort, please visit bit.ly/spartaycc. For additional information please call 931-836-3330 or email info@spartawhitecountyymca.com.

(This project is funded under a Grant Contract with the State of Tennessee.)