YMCA closing temporarily

Last Updated: March 18, 2020 at 9:39 am

From Kyle Goff, CEO of Sparta-White County YMCA:

“Like our entire nation, our YMCA continues to monitor the ongoing developments associated with the spread of COVID-19, which is prompting us to make unprecedented decisions.

“Due to the ongoing public health emergency presented by the COVID-19 virus outbreak, we will be temporarily closing effective Tuesday, March 17th at 9:00pm. We hope to re-open Wednesday, April 1st, but we will adapt our plans based on the best and latest guidance from the CDC and local public health officials.

“We arrived at this difficult decision out of respect to the latest Federal Government recommendations and CDC guidelines and in consultation with local public health officials. Our commitment to individual and community health was the major factor in the decision-making process and we have an organizational responsibility to do everything in our power to prevent the spread of the virus. Even individuals who experience no or mild symptoms after contracting COVID-19 can act as carriers to spread the virus throughout our community, including to the elderly and others most vulnerable to the disease. Every small step we take now to reduce spread can have a dramatic positive impact on our community’s health in the days and weeks to come.

“It is hard to imagine a more difficult time for us to operate and act out our mission. We are a relationship organization. A small Y in a small community is personal; bringing people together is what we do. We hug and shake hands, but the nature of this virus and how it spreads presents significant challenges for us to do that.

“I want you to know how much we at the Y regret the inconvenience this temporary closure may cause you. Even while our doors are closed, please know the Y wants to continue to be a resource for you as you seek to maintain your health and well-being during this challenging time. Toward that end, I would encourage you to visit our website, where you will find free wellness resources including online group fitness classes from Les Mills and our national Y360 initiative, workout routines and much more.

“More than ever, your membership is crucial to us. It is our hope and my personal request that you stick with us in service of the greater good we can do together for our community. In this situation, we know God is the light and in him is no darkness.”

With gratitude,

Kyle Goff

We are not associated with Y of Middle Tennessee. That is the Nashville area YMCAs. We reached the decision last night independently.