You are not the producer and host of a “reality” show, you are the president – act like it

Democratic Dialog – By Debra Wines

Once again, Donald Trump has shown us and the world he has no clue what he should be doing as president of the United States of America. His speech last Wednesday morning, after the Iranians sent several rockets to two Iraqi bases that housed some American soldiers, was nothing less than dishonest and rather incoherent. He seems to want his supporters to forget that his actions broke us into dangerous territory and wants Americans to hate the Iranian government and all Iranians. He doesn’t care if Americans of Iranian descent may be harmed by his words. Mr. Trump wants to feed his ego, and he doesn’t give a damn who gets hurt. He especially doesn’t care what happens to our fathers, mothers, brothers, sisters, and children who could be injured, killed, or emotionally scarred for the rest of their lives, while he pretends that only he knows more about being a general than his own generals who have years of education and experience. Why would anyone entrust him with their life or the lives of their loved ones?

I know many of you believe I hate this man and have no respect for him. You are partially correct. I hate Mr. Trump’s attitude, his resistance to learn or listen to experts, and his disrespect for anyone and everyone who criticizes him or disagrees with him in any manner. I have no respect for anyone who has no compassion, apathy or even the slightest concern about the consequences of his behavior and actions. I also have no respect for someone, especially as president of the United States, who only lies or stretches the truth more often than is necessary. Yes, I do believe other presidents have lied, and there may have been a good reason that the citizens of America were not told the whole truth at a specific time in their administration. I had no respect for George W. Bush when we discovered that he and his administration lied about the real reason he sent troops into Iraq. I had no love for Bush when it was discovered that he, Dick Cheney, and several of his top advisors were warned that Osama Bin Laden was preparing an attack on U.S. soil, and they ignored it.

Let’s face it, the big interest in the Middle East isn’t getting rid of dictators or bringing Democracy to these “backwards” savages. It is oil and has been oil since the early 1950s when worldwide oil companies “raped and pillaged” the Middle East for oil. America has had blood on our hands ever since then. I know Donald Trump and his administration deny climate change, and they deny fossil fuels have ANY responsibility for what is happening to us and the world, but facts are facts. If any reasonable leader wants to devastate the economies in the Middle East, stop buying their oil. If they truly want to build good will in the Middle East, start helping them build renewable energy sources. Solar panels would be a great start; it’s the freaking Middle East, lots of sunshine. Build wind farms. I am sure they have lots of wind in those wide-open places.

Oh, but what would happened to all those oil and gas companies? They might go broke, those poor babies. They won’t go broke. Exxon has been advertising how much research they are currently doing to find alternative fuel from algae and other products, which is probably subsidized by our tax dollars. We already subsidize the fossil fuel industry and have for years, while our soldiers are doing their dirty work and fight their wars, not necessarily wars for democracy or to help people who live under a dictatorship. When are Americans going to wake up and realize we aren’t electing legislators who are working for us? We are electing legislators who work for the fossil fuel industry, and the military industrial complex. Oil and wars, based on lies, are what keeps those industries getting richer and richer. Remember when our troops were first sent to Iraq without the proper equipment? How many soldiers were killed or gravely injured because the Humvees didn’t have the proper protection to help deflect the damage done by roadside bombs? How many of our friends and family members were killed or maimed because the protective gear they were given was essentially useless? How many soldiers were injured because the showers on their bases were wired incorrectly and people were being shocked or electrocuted? How many mercenaries were better equipped and better paid than our own soldiers? How many of those mercenaries, through their actions and disregard for the lives of innocent Iraqis, may have gotten our soldiers killed or injured? I wonder how many of our retired upper echelon military officers now work in the oil and military equipment and weapons industries? War for profit is not what America or any other country should be doing.

I know the turmoil in the Middle East and other countries is not the sole fault of Donald Trump. For a man that promised he would stop America’s involvement in never-ending wars, he is failing miserably at keeping that promise. Sadly, that is nothing unusual for Mr. Trump. Again, we must look at the reason. He has said it repeatedly; he wants the oil and believes Iraq should repay us for invading their country by giving us all their oil. Why? Because the oil and other fossil fuel companies give him money. The Russians’ economy relies heavily on oil. If Russia can get cheap oil from the turmoil in the Middle East, it appears Donald Trump is their man.

This game/reality show mentality that Donald Trump, his family, and his administration are playing with the future of our country was not amusing from the very beginning, and it is becoming a very dangerous game for America and the world.