Young charged after crash on Country Club Road

Jonathan Ray Young was taken into custody by Trooper Gavin Sullivan after a crash, on Feb. 19, 2020. (Photo by DE ROBERTS)

A 35-year-old White County man faces multiple charges after a crash, on Country Club Road, on Feb. 19, 2020.

According to a report from Trooper Gavin Sullivan, of Tennessee Highway Patrol, Jonathan Ray Young was traveling west on Country Club Road, in Sparta, at approximately 4:50 p.m., Feb. 19, when the 1999 Isuzu Hombre he was driving reportedly veered off the left side of the roadway and hit a utility pole.

The report states Young was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered “major injury.” The status of Young’s condition was not known at press time.

According to the report, Young was charged with DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on suspended driver license, failure to exercise due care, and seatbelt violation.