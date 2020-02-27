Young Sportsman Quail Hunt

The 2020 Young Sportsman Quail Hunt will take place on March 7 at the McGhee-Carson Unit of the Tellico Lake Wildlife Management Area. The hunt is sponsored by the Smoky Mountain Quail Forever Chapter and TWRA. This hunt is for young sportsmen ages 10 to 16 that have passed a Hunter Safety class. The hunt starts at 8:00 a.m. and will continue until afternoon. Each young sportsman must be accompanied by a non-hunting adult. Because of time and space, the hunt will be limited to the first 50 registered participants.

Each young sportsman along with the non-hunting adult will be paired with a dog handler and dog and be provided an opportunity to harvest up to three birds. Four fields will be utilized during the hunt, accommodating several young sportsmen each hour. Shotguns and ammunition used for the hunt will be provided by TWRA.

Lunch will be provided by the Quail Forever Chapter. TWRA will also have skeet shooting, 22 target shooting and other activities for the young sportsmen. To register call Brandon Wear at 423-884-6767 between the hours of 8:00AM to 4:30PM or email Brandon.Wear@tn.gov. Please leave the young sportsman’s name and address along with a telephone number where they can be reached in case of inclement weather. There will be a drawing for a door prize after lunch at about 1:00 PM. More information can be found at tnwildlife.org.