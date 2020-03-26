Your family needs good news

By Topher Wiles

Are your family members stressed, anxious, frustrated, or scared? If the answer is “yes,” then I’ve got good news for you. You can help them and here’s how.

First, get their attention. Ask them to turn off the TV or social media that is driving their fear. Then ask them to go for a walk, sit to eat a meal, or play a card game with you. Now that you have their attention, you can share some good news with them to brighten their mood during challenging times. In case you haven’t heard any good news lately, I’ve got some for you right here.

All 16 temporary coronavirus hospitals in Wuhan, China, have been closed. The new coronavirus cases are small enough in number that they don’t need these hospitals! That’s good news! (source: New York Post)

Erasmus Magazine reports that a Dutch team of 10 scientists have found an antibody that can block an infection of coronavirus. That’s good news! (Source: Erasmus Magazine)

Pollution has lessened with less activity. From the air in China to the canals of Italy, people are reporting cleaner environments. That’s good news! (source: NBC News)

Grocery stores all over the country are offering specific shopping hours for elderly to make sure they don’t miss out on essentials. That’s good news!

White County has seen a grass roots effort to help neighbors out with its Facebook group, White County Neighbors Helping Neighbors, which was started by Chasity Womack. This positive helping group is limited to those who live in White County and is now at 2,285 members. That’s good news!

The Southern Ladies Quilting Guild, a community organization that meets once a month at Central Church of Christ, is now using their super sewing abilities to make masks for our local doctors, nurses, EMT’s, pharmacists, etc. That’s good news!

All around the community we are hearing of families getting back to a normal dinner around the table, board games to pass the time, and a promotion of parents being involved in the learning process at home. All this equates to more quality time and stronger families. That’s good news!

Churches are figuring out ways to stay connected, help the needy, love on people, and worship God all with restricted gatherings. Central Church of Christ has even begun a personal shopper ministry just for those high-risk groups who aren’t comfortable getting out into the stores. These efforts lead to more people involved in more serving. That’s good news!

Local organizations like the YMCA are taking the time off to make much needed improvements and upgrades to their services. That’s good news!

A friend in our homeschool cooperative showed up on our doorstep with farm fresh eggs the other day, completely surprising us with their kindness. People all around are sharing their abundance and compassion with others. That’s good news!

The grass is growing, the flowers are blooming, the birds are singing, and the sun is shining in between the rain clouds. That’s good news!

If I were a wagering man, I would imagine you could add many more good news items to this list. Yes, we admit that life is difficult. Jesus even admitted it, too, when He said in the gospel of John, “In this world you will have trouble.” If the Savior of the world admits that there is trouble in life, you better believe it is true. Yet, even Jesus understands the need to pause and take a look at the positives when he follows his admission with, “But take heart; I have overcome the world.” (John 16:33)

Paul, the world traveler who saw a lot of hard times including hunger, beatings, and imprisonments encouraged his readers to stop for a minute and meditate on a few positive things. Here’s how Paul says it in his letter to the Philippians. “Finally, brothers, whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is commendable, if there is any excellence, if there is anything worthy of praise, think about these things. What you have learned and received and heard and seen in me—practice these things, and the God of peace will be with you.” (Philippians 4:8-9)

Sometimes, we all need to turn off the radio, TV, and social media telling every reason why we should panic, fear, and stress. Replace some of that stinkin’ thinkin’ with your own list of the good news going on around you. Don’t forget to add the best news to your list that through Jesus’s death, burial, and resurrection He has overcome the world. Now go share that good news with others for as Paul said, “How beautiful are the feet of those who proclaim the good news!” (Romans 16:15)