Your news update and a few thoughts on the “Great Divide”

The Right Stuff – By Donald Holman

I would like to start off continuing my observations from last week on the United Nations. From last week, I mentioned that Tedros, the head of W.H.O. (World Health Organization), is not a medical doctor and was only elected to that position after intense lobbying by China. So, of course, when China asked the W.H.O. to keep quiet about the transmissibility of the Wuhan flu from person to person, Tedros was only too happy to oblige. By the way, have you noticed how the world has seemingly taken orders from China to not call COVID-1919 after Wuhan, as has been the custom for over 150 years? Don’t you find it interesting that U.S. news corporations so willingly go along with demands from corrupt nations? But I digress. We should all realize that there is no method provided to take action against the United Nations or one of its committees. A member of the U.N. can take off with millions of dollars and retire to one of the nations that does not have an extradition treaty with the U.N. and live happily ever after. Recently, China has been appointed to the U.N. Human Rights council. We really need to consider the idea of getting the U.S. out of the U.N. and the U.N. out of the U.S. Too much corruption that is too rarely even mentioned much less dealt with!

This last week we have seen states starting to open up and relax their quarantine rules. Do you find it at all interesting that the states most dictatorial on the quarantine are generally run by Democrats or that many of those same governors went after churches and guns while the quarantine was in effect? These states are, in many cases, threatening to put business owners in jail for violating their quarantine orders, even while letting career criminals out of jail because of the Wuhan flu infestations! Really?

The past week has finally witnessed the slap-down of Judge Emmett Sullivan in his ill-advised prosecution of Gen. Michael Flynn. The three-judge panel of the Columbia Appeals Court has given Judge Emmett Sullivan 10 days to explain why he is holding up the dismissal of Gen. Michael Flynn’s case. As we said last week, the role of prosecutor belongs to the executive branch, and Judge Sullivan belongs to the judicial branch of government. Could it be possible that Judge Sullivan is unaware of that fact? Again, I believe we should look at impeaching this judge for overstepping the bounds of his authority in this case. The appeals court gave the judge 10 days to explain his behavior and has invited the government to file a brief as well. Once again, our federal court system will cost Gen. Flynn thousands of dollars to prove his innocence. Is this a true pursuit of justice or abuse of the system of justice?

President Trump announced, on Friday, May 22nd, that he is asking all governors of all states to relax their quarantine rules and allow religious people of all faiths to worship in their churches, synagogues etc. And about time! Some truly ignorant folks (leftists mostly) have asked under what authority President Trump can interfere? I would cite the Constitution of the United States which says in amendment one: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

This amendment has been broken repeatedly over the last few weeks. While there does exist some limited ability to temporarily suspend freedoms in the pursuit of a public health crisis, when governors allow abortion clinics and liquor stores to stay open under the rubric of “essential businesses” and yet do not allow churches to open…

As President Trump said, “Some governors have deemed liquor stores and abortion clinics as essential but have left out churches and other places of worship. That’s not right and about time our President notices as well as others.

Finally, much has been made of the divisions in America today. If you have tried to have a conversation with a die-hard Democrat, you will notice they seem to profess complete ignorance of facts that do not buttress their arguments. Don’t take it personally or think they are lying. If you spend a few days watching the left wing news in this country, you will very quickly see there is a lot of misinformation as well as a lot of information intentionally left out of their presentations. I have written of this problem before. The American left is justly proud of their ability to control news presentations, and one can see why they hate Fox News as one of the few dissenting voices that presents a more balanced picture of world and national events.

So, we can understand their ignorance of many facts of current history. The question is why would they deliberately blind themselves to a more accurate presentation of information? Are they scared of this? In many cases, these people are unaware they are being manipulated. I read things in this paper almost every week that are not true. Stories of President Trump, for instance, having taken large loans from Russian banks. Do people think Mueller would not have exposed something like that had he found it? Have they not read his report? And that brings us to another interesting point. Many so-called intellectuals would rather listen to their favorite leftists review of a document than actually read the document themselves. Surely they realize this leaves them open to manipulation? But the sad fact is that many people would rather hear a lie that conforms to what they believe than a truth that challenges their beliefs. And look at the push for a college education. What we need now are skilled tradesmen and women. We need electricians and plumbers and the like. Yet modern society pushes for college graduates. Do you think the indoctrination graduates receive might have something to do with this, rather than the labor needs of the country? Until next week…