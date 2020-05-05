Zacharias Miller

By Rachel Auberger

Zacharias Miller, captain of the White County High School JROTC Color Guard Team, may not have attended his final drill competition, military ball, or awards ceremony, but the COVID-19 shutdown hasn’t been all bad for him.

The S-3 Operations Officer, who worked his way up the chain of command during the four years he was part of the White County JROTC program, said he definitely has a better perspective on life now.

“JROTC has helped me mature,” Miller added. “It’s just a really great program.”

According to Miller, one of the biggest lessons he learned during his time as one of Maj. Thomas McIntyre’s cadets was the importance of communication and planning and that both of those skills lead to self-reliance.

“Maj. McIntyre would crack me up sometimes,” Miller said, explaining he can find humor in the lessons as well as appreciate his leader’s knack for teaching responsibility in every lesson. “If a cadet asked him a question that we should know, such as what date a parade is on, for example, he would say, ‘go coordinate with your staff’ until you found out.”

Planning, responsibility, communication, decision-making. The pandemic that has cost Miller his final moments as a member of the White County High School JROTC program has also given him the opportunity to exercise the skills the program helped him to develop.

“I was going to enlist in the Army this year, but, with the coronavirus going on, that changed,” he said.

Miller stated he didn’t want to leave during so much uncertainty surrounding everything, including if he would get a departure date or would be quarantined to a barrack for weeks on end if he did make it to a camp.

So, he did what Maj. McIntyre taught him to do: he coordinated with those around him, looked for answers and opportunities, made a decision, and started planning.

“I took the opportunity to spend time with family,” he said. “I can also get some more experience at other workplaces as well.”

Miller’s adapted plan is not a change of direction, however.

“Now I will just enlist in the Army next year,” he said. “I still plan to make a career out of it.”

While he is making memories with family, he also took time to reflect on the memories of his four years in the program that has shaped his future.

“I don’t have a specific favorite memory of JROTC because there were so many,” he said with a smile. “One of my favorite things to do has been interact with all of the cadets. I like to get to know them on a name-to-name basis.”

“Motivating others is a good feeling, too,” the senior, who hopes he has left an impression on the underclassmen who will get to return next year to pick up where he left off, said. “You have so much potential. Put it to work, and don’t give up.”

Miller knows that, while his JROTC career will never be ‘complete,’ there is so much more to life than that final competition, that final dance, that final semester.

“Our mission is ‘To Motivate Young People to be Better Citizens,’” he said. “And I would really like to say thank you so much to both Sgt. Maj. Tim West and Maj. Thomas McIntyre for doing just that. They have taught me so many valuable life skills, from leading to learning from community service to planning.”

So as Miller adapts to a new plan, as he makes memories and communicates with those who love and support him, as he makes decisions that will change the rest of his life, he knows – the COVID-19 pandemic may have taken his senior year, but it didn’t change who he is or where he is going. It simply gave him a new way to get there.