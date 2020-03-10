Zavogiannis communicates with students about deadly drugs

District Attorney General Lisa Zavogiannis, whose district covers Van Buren and Warren counties, will be

visiting several schools to hear from students about their knowledge of prescription medication abuse, as well as general awareness of fentanyl.

Focus groups, composed of eight to 12 students at each school, will be taking place on the following dates:

•Wednesday, March 11, at Warren County Middle School

•Thursday, March 12, at Van Buren County High School

Drug overdoses involving fentanyl have increased exponentially in Tennessee over the past several years. Fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid used for managing severe pain, is around 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine. It is often illegally sold on the streets disguised as heroin, where users unknowingly take too much and ultimately overdose.

While the use of fentanyl has increased, awareness of the drug has not.

General Zavogiannis, along with the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference, is heavily focused on fighting the abuse of fentanyl and other drugs, as well as educating Tennesseans about the dangers of these substances. Input and feedback from these focus groups will be used for a fentanyl-awareness effort geared toward Tennesseans that will launch in summer 2020.

“Our goal with conducting these focus groups with students is to start the conversation about fentanyl,” said General Zavogiannis. “It’s important to educate our community on the dangers of fentanyl and how it’s impacting the lives of teens and young adults. We hope to share this information with our community and fellow Tennesseans to raise awareness and put an end to the epidemic.”

“Our goals for this effort, and for all of our public education efforts, are to get in front of our community members and share helpful information,” said Jerry Estes, executive director of TNDAGC. “After researching and planning, we recognized the glaring absence of fentanyl-related information available in Tennessee and beyond. We know this effort can save lives, and we are thankful to our communities for engaging with us and sharing their thoughts and concerns.”