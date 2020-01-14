Zdenka Austin

Zdenka Austin, 73, of the Pleasant Hill community, after a brief stay in the hospital, took her angel wings, on Jan. 10, 2020, at Cumberland Medical Center, surrounded by her loving husband and loving family members.

Mrs. Austin was born Nov. 22, 1946, to Elisha and Zdenka Zizka “Mimmie” Lockwood.

She was a human resource specialist at Avery-Dennison (Carter Ink) for over 30 years. She attended Central Baptist Church. She loved cooking, crocheting, knitting, reading, and watching old movies, such as Gone With the Wind. She was loved by everyone she came in contact with.

Mrs. Austin was preceded in death by her parents and her son, John Ashley Burg.

Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Robert “Bob” Austin, of the Pleasant Hill community; Bob’s children, David (Diane) Austin, Mike (wife Wilma is deceased) Austin, Allen (Darlene) Austin, Danny (Mary) Austin, Debbie (Rick) Nail; daughter, Ashlara Austin; 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Famey Lanora Lockwood, Rose (George) Pietrogallo; brother, John E. Lockwood; her special work family from Avery-Dennison (Carter Ink); and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m., Jan. 14, 2020, at Goff Funeral Home, in Monterey, with burial in the new Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Pastor Billy Kemp will officiate.

Goff Funeral Home, in Monterey, is in charge of arrangements.